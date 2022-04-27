EXPLAINER: What Twitter could do as privately held company

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If Elon Musk and Twitter get their way, the company will soon be privately held and under his control. The most obvious immediate change would likely be Twitter’s stock being taken off the New York Stock Exchange. But it would also likely get freed from having to give regular updates about its business to U.S. regulators and to Wall Street. So, while being privately held wouldn’t give Twitter license to do many things it couldn’t already do now, it may have more freedom to make big, unpopular changes. It wouldn’t have to worry about potential blowback from angry, short-term investors or about tipping off competitors.