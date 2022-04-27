Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:16 pm

CHP officer shot during struggle on San Diego freeway

KEYT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer is in serious but stable condition after he was shot while investigating a crash on a San Diego freeway and a suspect is in custody. The CHP says the officer, an eight-year veteran, was shot once in the right thigh during a Wednesday evening struggle with a pedestrian on Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area. Authorities say Good Samaritans helped subdue the suspect, described as a 25-year-old San Diego man. Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released. The shooting closed the freeway for hours. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content