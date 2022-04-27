CHP officer shot during struggle on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer is in serious but stable condition after he was shot while investigating a crash on a San Diego freeway and a suspect is in custody. The CHP says the officer, an eight-year veteran, was shot once in the right thigh during a Wednesday evening struggle with a pedestrian on Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area. Authorities say Good Samaritans helped subdue the suspect, described as a 25-year-old San Diego man. Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released. The shooting closed the freeway for hours.