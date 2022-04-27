Carli Lloyd rejoins NJ/NY Gotham FC as minority owner

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd is re-joining NJ/NY Gotham FC as a minority owner six months after retiring from the game. The National Women’s Soccer League announced the move Wednesday. The New Jersey native joins an ownership group led by Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. Lloyd joined Gotham FC, previously known as Sky Blue FC, in 2018. She played three seasons until her retirement following the 2021 season. Lloyd made 100-plus NWSL regular-season appearances and played 316 times for the U.S. women’s national team, winning two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals.