California to increase awards in medical malpractice cases

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California doctors and trial attorneys have agreed to increase the amount of money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits. The agreement announced Wednesday must be approved by the state Legislature. But legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom say they support it. California limits damages for pain and suffering to $250,000. The proposal would increase that to $350,000 for injured patients and $500,000 for the families of patients who die. That would gradually increase until 2033 when the limits reach $750,000 for injured patients and $1 million for families of patients who die. After that, the limits would increase 2% each year for inflation.