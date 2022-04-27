Bucs, as expected, pick up 5th-year option on LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. The Bucs announced the expected move on Wednesday. White signed a four-year, $29.315 million deal as the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was a key contributor during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl championship run two years ago and a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season.