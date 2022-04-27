Artist to do renderings of draftees on stage at NFL draft

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When some of the first-round picks at Thursday night’s NFL draft are on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell, they won’t be alone. Just look for the guy painting portraits — with both hands, no less — of the players. Rob Prior, an acclaimed experiential artist from Los Angeles, will be customizing the portraits that later will be auctioned off by the NFL Foundation, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s work in social justice, youth health and wellness initiatives.