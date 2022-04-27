Skip to Content
AP source: Jags, LT Robinson agree to 3-year, $54M extension

By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have ruled out taking a left tackle with the top pick in the NFL draft by agreeing to terms with veteran Cam Robinson on a three-year extension. Robinson’s new deal totals just shy of $54 million, roughly $18 million a year. That’s according to a person familiar with negotiations. Robinson signed his franchise tender two weeks ago, guaranteeing him $16.7 million next season. But he ended up getting more from the extension. The move also means Jacksonville will likely choose between a pair of pass rushers at No. 1. It’s expected to be either Georgia’s Travon Walker or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

