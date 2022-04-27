Amdersson scores early in 3rd, Kings beat Kraken 5-3

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Lias Andersson’s first goal of the season for Los Angeles snapped a tie early in the third period and the Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Gabriel Vilardi, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore and Andreas Athanasioiu also scored for playoff-bound Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves to get his fifth straight win. Jared McCann, Ryan Donarto, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken, who lost their third in a row. Philipp Grubauer finished with 21 saves. On the go-ahead goal, Brendan Lemieux picked up a loose puck behind the Seattle net, and sent it out in front to Andersson, who was rushing toward the net and sent it past Grubauer to give the Kings a 4-3 lead.