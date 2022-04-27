A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Russia’s relentless digital assaults on Ukraine have caused considerably less disruption than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different, more chilling goal that gets less attention: data collection. Cybersecurity researchers and military intelligence analysts say that by amassing detailed dossiers on individual citizens, Russia can more easily identify and locate Ukrainians most likely to resist an occupation. Then they could be targeted for internment or worse. Ukrainian agencies breached on the eve of the invasion include the agency that oversees the police, national guard and border patrol. A month earlier, a national database of automobile insurance policies was raided.