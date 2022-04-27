Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 1:22 pm

$18M settlement in fatal LA Lamborghini crash involving teen

KEYT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys say the family of a woman killed when a 17-year-old driver crashed his father’s Lamborghini into her car in Los Angeles has reached an $18.85 million settlement in the case. Monique Munoz was on her way home from work Feb. 17, 2021, when the Lamborghini SUV driven by Brendan Khuri ran a red light.  Prosecutors said Khuri had been swerving in and out lanes at more more than 100 mph just prior to colliding with Munoz’s car. The 32-year-old died at the scene. Khuri pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was sentenced to juvenile camp. 

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content