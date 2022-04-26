Wimbledon defends ‘agonizing decision’ to ban Russians

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

All England Club officials are defending the decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine. Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton says there is a responsibility to limit the possibility of Russians’ success at Wimbledon being used as a propaganda tool by that country. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is among the prominent players affected by the ban. Medvedev recently reached No. 1 in the rankings and is currently No. 2. After Russia attacked Ukraine in February — with help from Belarus — tennis players from Russia and Belarus were able to continue competing but as “neutral” athletes not formally representing their nations.