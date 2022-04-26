Shanghai seeks ‘societal zero COVID’ with rounds of testing

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods are safe to allow a limited amount of freedom of movement. Residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down. The country is battling its largest outbreak since the pandemic first began in Wuhan in late December 2019. Shanghai’s vice head of its health committee Zhao Dandan announced that the city would use the COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which districts were lower risk. Areas that have been declared to have achieved “societal zero COVID” could see some measure of limited freedom.