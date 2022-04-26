San Francisco to keep cars off popular Golden Gate Park road

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors voted Tuesday to keep a popular road in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park closed to vehicular traffic. Tuesday’s 7-4 vote makes permanent a closure that started in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when people needed space to exercise and distance socially. Supporters said a car-free promenade was in keeping with the city’s commitment to safer roads and cleaner climate. Critics said permanently closing the road would cut off park access to people who are disabled, elderly or live farther away. The permanent ban measure was proposed by Mayor London Breed.