Record crowd of nearly 300K expected for Open at St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The British Open had a modest return of fans last year because of the pandemic. Now it’s full capacity and the R&A expects a record turnout for St. Andrews this summer. Organizers anticipate 290,000 spectators at the Old Course. That would smash the record of 239,000 at St. Andrews in 2000 when Tiger Woods completed the career Grand Slam. Woods will be back at St. Andrews for the sixth time. Greg Norman will not. In peculiar comments last week, Norman says he’s filling out his entry form. One problem. He’s not eligible, and the R&A doesn’t plan any special exemptions.