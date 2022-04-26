Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday. The governments of the two European countries said Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting gas supplies. The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in ruble. Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid his invasion of Ukraine and the related Western sanctions. Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports so far have continued despite the war in Ukraine.