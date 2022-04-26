Skip to Content
Peralta’s HR, 5 double plays send Diamondbacks past Dodgers

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and started one of Arizona’s five double plays as the Diamondbacks put on a defensive clinic to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3. Arizona, which began the game with a major league-worst .185 batting average, had more double plays than hits. Peralta’s two-run drive was its fourth and final hit. The Diamondbacks also picked a runner off first base. Arizona won for just the fourth time in its last 21 games against the Dodgers.

The Associated Press

