Ovechkin injury clouds Capitals outlook week from playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals are listing Alex Ovechkin as day to day with an upper-body injury. But there’s legitimate concern about the longtime captain’s health moving forward. Ovechkin slammed into the boards left shoulder first in the Capitals game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night and did not return. The 36-year-old Russian winger did not take part in Washington’s morning skate before facing the New York Islanders. Coach Peter Laviolette called Ovechkin a game-time decision. Laviolette added he hoped Ovechkin would be good to go for the start of the playoffs next week.