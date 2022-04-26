More than $450,000 raised through United Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – More than $450,000 of donations were raised on Saturday during the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's 7th annual Rally 4 Kids fundraiser.

The money will go towards transportation, programming, and scholarship needs, according to Paige Johnson, United Boys & Girls Clubs' director of administrative services.

The event consisted of a morning car rally with 68 drivers and an evening gala at the Bella Vista Ranch polo field in Carpinteria, Johnson said.

News Channel anchor CJ Ward participated in the annual fundraiser and drove the 110-mile journey past La Cumbre Peak, Sunstone Winery, Santa Barbara City College, and downtown Santa Barbara.