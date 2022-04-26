Morant’s last-second layup gives Grizzlies 3-2 series lead

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 and grab a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. The NBA’s most improved player scored 18 in the fourth quarter and finished with 30 and had 13 rebounds and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 22, and D’Angelo Russell added 12 and Taurean Prince 10. Game 6 is Friday night in Minnesota.