Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:00 pm

Mexico’s president imitates Trump in ‘art of the deal’

KEYT

By MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump cast himself as a master of “The Art of the Deal,” but his old buddy, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, may be taking over that title. Last week, López Obrador pressured a U.S. gravel company into agreeing to operate a tourist resort and cruise ship dock at rock quarries it owns on the Caribbean coast. The Georgia-based aggregates company Vulcan Materials has no experience at doing either, but said this week it is willing to do so. López Obrador is using pressure and threats in a bid to get private and foreign companies to shore up his infrastructure plans and pet projects — state-run ports, terminals and rail lines that could become white elephants unless the private sector boosts them with real traffic.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content