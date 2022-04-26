McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins 5-1

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1. McDavid pushed his season point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle in the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead. Evander Kane, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Crosby had five shots on goal but didn’t record a point as the Penguins lost their second straight.