LA sheriff investigates how reporter obtained leaked video

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff disputed allegations he orchestrated the cover-up of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate’s head for more than three minutes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva also indicated Tuesday that a Los Angeles Times reporter is under criminal investigation after she first reported the incident last month and the newspaper published a leaked video showing the incident. The paper’s top editor condemned Villanueva’s action, calling it an attempt to criminalize news reporting. The inmate received minor injuries in last year’s incident, which occurred after he punched a deputy. The inmate has been charged with resisting an officer. The deputy’s actions are still being investigated.