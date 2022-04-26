Italy captain Chiellini to retire from the national team

ROME (AP) — Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to retire from the national team after the Finalissima match against Argentina in London on June 1. He says that “if I’m in form I’ll play and bid the national team goodbye at Wembley” adding that he reached “the apex” of his Italy career in the stadium when the Azzurri won the European Championship title last summer. The 37-year-old Chiellini had planned to continue playing for the national team through the World Cup at the end of this year but he has moved up his plans after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.