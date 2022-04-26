IndyCar adds shootout segment to Indianapolis 500 qualifying

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

IndyCar has tweaked qualifying for next month’s Indianapolis 500 to add a shootout that will determine the first four starting rows. The new format will set positions 13 through 33 on May 21, the first day of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The second day will feature the fastest 12 drivers all posting a four-lap average for the pole. The field will be cut to a “Fast Six” that will determine the first two rows and the ultimate pole winner. The pole winner will receive $100,000 and 12 points in the IndyCar standings.