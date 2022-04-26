Hamlin sent to sensitivity training after “Family Guy” tweet

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted a meme on Twitter that used a clip from the comedy “Family Guy” to mock reigning champion Kyle Larson. The clip has long been removed from the episode on streaming platforms but can still be found on YouTube. It depicts an Asian woman cutting across six lanes of traffic to cause an accident. Larson on Sunday at Talladega cut across multiple lanes on the final lap to trigger a wreck that collected both cars that Hamlin owns. Larson is half-Japanese.