Google parent suffers 1Q growth slowdown, profit decline

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s corporate parent has posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020, the latest sign that the huge gains enjoyed by technology companies during the pandemic are fading into the rear-view mirror. For most companies, the numbers announced Tuesday would be a cause for celebration. But tech companies are sized up differently, with investors typically measuring them by how much growth they deliver each quarter compared to the previous year. And Google’s parent, Alphabet, reported its revenue during the January-March period rose 23% from last year, its weakest since 2020, while profit dropped 8%. Alphabet’s already slumping stock shed another 4%.