Fountains, scubas, slot machines, Ferris wheel and NFL draft

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL draft night on Thursday will include prospects walking a red carpet above the Bellagio fountains, a theater built specifically for the proceedings where they hope to hear their names called early, and the aura of gambling everywhere. It’s a different look for a league that long shunned any association with betting. There’s no question this draft has the flavor of Sin City. The league seems very pleased about that. The draft will also spotlight the league’s partnership with casino company Caesars Entertainment.