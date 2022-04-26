Falcons GM Fontenot finding it tough to predict NFL draft

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Uncertainty at the top of the NFL draft is making it difficult for Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to make plans. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick on Thursday night and Fontenot says “it’s unique” to not know who the first two picks will be so close to the draft. The Falcons could look for help at quarterback in the first round after trading 14-year starter Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Newly acquired veteran Marcus Mariota is expected to open the season as the starter. The Falcons have other pressing needs, including edge rusher and wide receiver.