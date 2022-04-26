Comeback Grizzlies rally again from big deficit for 3-2 lead

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies keep proving that no deficit is too deep to claw their way back to victory. And Ja Morant is getting tired of playing from behind, no matter how good the wins feel. He wants to see the Grizzlies start like they did in their easiest win of this series in Game 2. He wants to see them come out and play Grizzlies’ basketball and not give Minnesota too much life. Memphis now has a 3-2 series lead thanks to becoming the first NBA team ever to rally multiple times from double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter in a single series.