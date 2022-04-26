California man allegedly lured 80 children into making porn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a young girl on social media and convincing more than 80 children to make pornographic videos. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis was being held Tuesday. Authorities say they believe Davis posed as a prepubescent girl named “Lizzy” to lure and groom children 6 to 13 years old into making pornography with their siblings and friends. The Sheriff’s Office says explicit recordings were found when his home was searched last December. Investigators say they’ve identified 80 alleged victims in the U.S. and there may be another 15 or more internationally.