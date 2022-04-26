California armed standoff ends with surrender, hostage safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say an armed suspect who held someone hostage in a Sacramento home has surrendered after a long standoff and the victim is safe. The Sacramento Police Department tweeted that the suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning hours. Police did not immediately release information on the identities of those involved or the motive. The department says officers first responded to the scene to find someone who may have fired a gun around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were brought in. Police later tweeted that the suspect was believed to be holding someone against their will.