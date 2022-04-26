Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly have retreated, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher. Japan unveiled another supplementary budget late Tuesday aimed at helping poor families and small businesses as the nation copes with rising prices and a weakening yen. The Bank of Japan is holding a two-day policy board meeting. U.S. benchmarks were weighed down by sharp declines in Big Tech stocks that left the Nasdaq composite with its worst drop since September 2020. With the Federal Reserve set to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, traders are less and less willing to pay the lofty prices of tech giants.