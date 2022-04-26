Arrests in California sturgeon poaching investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife authorities say they have arrested nine people on suspicion of poaching sturgeon and other sea creatures and selling the animals on the black market. Fish and Wildlife officials say officers were looking into two separate poaching cases starting last year when they discovered a connection between the suspects and the investigations were merged. Officials say eight men were arrested on suspicion of poaching white sturgeon from Sacramento Valley waterways. They say a ninth man was arrested on suspicion of selling Dungeness crab and red abalone on the black market.