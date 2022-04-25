Woman survives 6 days in snowy California forest

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stranded six days in a remote Northern California forest survived by rationing yogurt and eating snow. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page details the ordeal of 52-year-old Sheena Gullett, a resident of Little Valley. Gullett and friend Justin Lonich were driving to Little Valley on dirt roads off Highway 44 on April 14 when their vehicle became stuck in snow. They spent the night in the vehicle and in the morning its battery was dead. They became separated while trying to hike to the highway. Gullett returned to the vehicle and Lonich hiked for several days until reaching the highway and hitching a ride to Susanville. A search finally found Gullett on April 20.