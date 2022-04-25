White House seeks more power to counter use of drones in US

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is calling on Congress to expand authority for the federal and local governments to take action to counter the nefarious use of drones in the U.S. The White House released an action plan that calls for expanding the number of agencies that can track and monitor drones flying in their airspace. It would also establish a list of U.S. government- authorized detection equipment that federal and local authorities can purchase, and create a national training center on countering the malicious use of drones. The federal government-wide focus comes as the Federal Aviation Administration projects that more than 2 million drones will be in circulation in the U.S. by 2024.