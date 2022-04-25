Steelers may be looking for QB with the ‘It’ factor in draft

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken an exhaustive look at the top quarterback prospects available ahead of the NFL draft. The Steelers invited seven quarterbacks to visit the team’s headquarters. That’s nearly a quarter of the 30 pre-draft visits the NFL allows teams before the draft. Pittsburgh holds the 20th overall pick. The Steelers haven’t taken a quarterback in the first round since grabbing Ben Roethlisberger at No. 11 in 2004. If the Steelers select a quarterback, they will compete with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job in 2022.