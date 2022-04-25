Semien, Seager RBI singles for Texas in 6-2 win over Astros

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had RBI singles in the decisive seventh, and Adolis Garcia added a three-run double an inning later as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opener of a four-game series. Willie Calhoun opened the Texas seventh with a pinch-hit double. He scored on a single by Semien, who then scored the go-ahead run on Seager’s single. It was only the second win for Texas in seven home games this season. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth homer for Houston. Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed only an unearned run over six innings.