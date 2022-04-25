Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:46 am

Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

KEYT

The Associated Press

Twitter’s board is negotiating with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his bid to buy the social media platform and a deal could be announced as early as Monday. Twitter and Musk negotiated into the early hours over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported, less than two weeks after the billionaire first revealed a massive stake.  Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal. 

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content