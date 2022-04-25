Skip to Content
Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 17 and the Toronto Raptors forced a return home for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors beat the Sixers 103-88 to move within 3-2 in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Toronto. The Raptors have won the last two games in the series. Joel Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds playing with a thumb injury. James Harden scored 15 points. The Raptors opened the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take control. The 76ers were booed off the court at halftime and throughout their latest lackluster postseason effort.

