Pro football investor pleads guilty in cryptocurrency scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman who was one of the early investors in a failed professional football league called the Alliance of American Football has pleaded guilty to charges accusing him in $600 million cryptocurrency scheme. Reginald Fowler was charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and other offenses that prosecutors say contributed to the AAF’s quick demise. The guilty plea on Monday comes at a time when other fledgling leagues are competing to loosen the NFL’s grip on pro football. Fowler’s lawyer credited him for taking “full responsibility” for the fraud.