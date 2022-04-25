Liz Weston: Tweak your tech settings to protect your privacy

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Much of your personal data is likely being tracked and sold, including your location and online activity. This information helps marketers target you and may leave you vulnerable to scams. While the most effective protections must come from lawmakers and regulators, you can up-level your privacy with just a few taps or clicks. In the privacy settings of your phone and other devices, check which apps are tracking your location. Disable or limit those apps’ monitoring permissions. And on iPhones, iPads and in your Google account, turn off ad personalization. As you browse online, avoid agreeing to privacy permissions that appear in pop-up boxes.