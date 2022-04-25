Leeds draws 0-0 at Palace, 5 points clear of EPL bottom 3

LONDON (AP) — Leeds has moved five points clear of the relegation zone by drawing at Crystal Palace 0-0 in the English Premier League. The team coached by American Jesse Marsch has been sucked back into the relegation fight by the improved form of Burnley and has some tough opponents among its remaining five games. They start with Manchester City at the weekend followed by Arsenal and Chelsea. So every point could be crucial and it was earned after Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta wasted the best of the chances, failing to really test Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.