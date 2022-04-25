Jury selection begins in suit over lacrosse player’s death

By DENISE LAVOIE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the civil trial of a man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love. A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Love’s mother seeks to hold George Huguely V liable in Yeardley’s killing. Huguely and Love were both lacrosse players at UVA and were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship. The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. Huguely’s attorney said he’ll only be brought from prison to court on the day he’s scheduled to testify, not on the other days of the trial.