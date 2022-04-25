Hearing postponed for 2 NFL players, 2 others in Vegas case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has postponed until Aug. 1 a hearing in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl. Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants have asked for more time to review evidence in the case. The four men did not appear in court in person. Each remains free on bond. Police have said video evidence shows the attack at an elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The alleged victim was knocked unconscious with facial fractures and other injuries.