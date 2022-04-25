Gabriel Jesus providing goals and versatility for Man City

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus is increasingly used as a man for the big occasion for Manchester City as much because of his work rate than his ability to score goals. The Brazil striker scored four goals for City against Watford on Saturday but can hardly be called prolific in his five years at the club. He is better known for being selflessness and versatile and that’s led City picking him in more disciplined roles for big games. He started surprisingly against Liverpool this month and is pushing to be involved against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Jesus hasn’t developed into the goal-hungry striker City hoped it would be getting when signing him from Palmeiras.