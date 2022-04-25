Eichel takes positives from short time with Golden Knights

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel came to Las Vegas to get back on the ice and get into the playoffs. Eichel’s desire to reach the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year career hasn’t been fulfilled, though the Golden Knights are mathematically still alive entering the final week of the season. That said, he might not have gotten this close had Vegas not helped Eichel end a lengthy stalemate with Buffalo over how to treat a herniated disc by acquiring him in a trade with the Sabres in November.