Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are hearing audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a “bloodbath” if their arguments escalate. He took the stand for a fourth day of testimony in the trial over his allegations that ex-wife Amber Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers continued their onslaught of questions, focusing on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.