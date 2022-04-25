Depp recording warns of ‘bloodbath’ if arguments escalate

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are hearing audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a “bloodbath” if their arguments escalate. Heard’s attorneys concluded their cross-examination of the actor Monday as he took the stand for a fourth day of testimony over his allegations that Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers focused on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.