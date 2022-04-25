DeBrincat, Lankinen help Blackhawks top Flyers 3-1

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his 41st goal in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 in a matchup of disappointing teams. Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist as Chicago won for just the fifth time in its last 20 games. Erik Gustafsson also scored, and Dominik Kubalik picked up an assist in his 200th NHL game. Philadelphia lost for the 12th time in its last 16 games. Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers, and Felix Sandstrom made 30 stops in his fourth NHL start.