Carlos Alcaraz youngest into ATP top 10 since Nadal in 2005

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has moved up to No. 9 in the ATP rankings at age 18. He is the youngest man to break into the top 10 since Rafael Nadal did it exactly 17 years ago. Alcaraz rose two spots after winning the Barcelona Open on Sunday. Alcaraz is a little more than a month shy of his 19th birthday and is the ninth-youngest man to reach the top 10 since the computer rankings began in 1973. His fellow Spaniard Nadal was about a month younger when he climbed into the top 10 on April 25, 2005, after a title on Barcelona’s clay.

